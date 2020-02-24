Police investigate three homicides from over the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are hard at work following a deadly weekend in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department is now investigating three homicides in just 26-hours.

The most recent incident happened at an apartment near Louisiana and Gibson around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night where APD responded to a report of an individual who was shot. The male victim was transported to UNMH where he later died.

Police have not yet released his identity.

On Saturday morning, authorities say they found a homeless woman dead near the Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless. On Friday night, APD reports a man was shot and killed after allegedly trying to break into a car at the Effingbar and Grill.

At this time there have been no arrests in any of the cases.