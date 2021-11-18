Homicide investigation begins in northwest Albuquerque after victim found stabbed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation has begun after a man was found stabbed near a restaurant in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 10:08 p.m., a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a man who appeared to be down and out at the Dion’s restaurant located on Coors near Central.

APD states that as the deputy got closer to the individual, he noticed the man had been stabbed and was unresponsive. The deputy called dispatch and APD officers were sent to the scene.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.