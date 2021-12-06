Homicide investigation begins in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque Monday evening. Around 6:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Grove St. NE in reference to a caller that said an individual had been shot, according to APD.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male who appeared to have succumbed to a gunshot wound. At this time, police say no one is in custody and no other information has been released.

KRQE News 13 will provide an update as more information is released.