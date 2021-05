PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reports officers are investigating a homicide after officers were alerted to a deceased woman on Friday, May 21. Authorities say around 11 a.m. the NMSP Investigations Bureau was notified of a deceased woman on San Miguel County Road B-52.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time. Details are limited. The identity of the woman is unknown.