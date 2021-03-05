Homicide investigation begins at northeast Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide at a northeast Albuquerque motel on Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are at the scene of the Imperial Inn Motel on Central Ave. regarding a shots fired call.

Authorities say a male subject was shot and has died at the scene. There is no offender information available at this time.

APD says the investigation is in its early stages. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.