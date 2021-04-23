Homicide investigation begins after woman found dead in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide after the body of a woman was in the southeast area of the city late on Thursday night. APD reports officers were dispatched to the area of Vermont St. and Central Ave. to reports of a female on the ground lifeless.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the female was dead. Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Details are limited at this time. It is unclear how the female died. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

2021 Albuquerque Homicide Map

