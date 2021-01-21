Homicide investigation begins after victim found in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque gas station early Thursday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at the scene of the Quick Track at Central and Western Skies in reference to a male who was found unconscious in the parking lot.

Authorities say Albuquerque Fire Rescue paramedics were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced dead. Based on evidence at the scene, police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on a suspect. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.