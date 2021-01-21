Homicide investigation begins after victim found in parking lot

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque gas station early Thursday. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers arrived at the scene of the Quick Track at Central and Western Skies in reference to a male who was found unconscious in the parking lot.

Authorities say Albuquerque Fire Rescue paramedics were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced dead. Based on evidence at the scene, police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on a suspect. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES