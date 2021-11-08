Homicide investigation begins after reports of gunshots in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque after a victim was found with a gunshot wound. APD reports at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, officers responded to the area of Mountain Rd. and San Mateo Blvd. after a witness heard gunshots and saw a male face down on the ground.

Authorities state that officers who arrived at the scene found a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head. The department’s Homicide Unit has launched an investigation.

This was the third homicide reported by police on Sunday, Nov. 7. Earlier in the day, police found two people who had been shot near Central and Pennsylvania. One person died at the scene while another person was taken to UNMH in unknown condition.

In another incident, APD reports one person was shot in the head near the Big-I. Authorities say it happened just before 1 p.m. near University and Menaul and the victim was taken to UNMH and was later found to have no brain activity.