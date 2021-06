Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives are responding to a motel June 14, 2021 after officers responded to a shooting.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives are responding to a motel Monday morning after officers responded to a shooting. APD reports officers responded to a report of a shooting at Motel 1 around 8 a.m. located near Candelaria Rd. and University Blvd.

Police say an individual was found on the sidewalk and was declared deceased. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.