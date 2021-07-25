Homicide detectives on scene at NE Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers responded shortly after 3:00 a.m. at the Sierra Meadows Apartment Homes on the 4200 block of Eubank Boulevard northeast.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a dead shooting victim. Police say homicide detectives are currently investigating. What led up to the shooting or the suspects involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.