ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the southeast part of town. Officials say an Albuquerque Fire Rescue crew was flagged down around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 3200 Central Ave. SE.

Crews found a man with injuries that was unresponsive. The man was taken to UNM Hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.