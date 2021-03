ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning. Officials say officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Montgomery Blvd NE.

Police located a dead adult man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.