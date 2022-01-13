Homicide detectives investigate death at Albuquerque motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man at the Albuquerque Inn early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that just before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 12, officers were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

Police state that an adult male was discovered at the motel and confirmed by rescue personnel to be dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.