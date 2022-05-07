ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide Saturday in the southeast part of the city. Officials say police responded to the Angel Credit Services at 117 Richmond Dr.
What led up to the homicide and number of suspects are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE will provide updates when they become available.