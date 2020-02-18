Homeowner chases suspected drunk driver after he drives into yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver tried to make a quick getaway after crashing into an Albuquerque yard but the homeowner didn’t let that happen and followed him until police showed up.

A suspected drunk driver caught on camera, “He ran straight into my hedge. He tried to back up and then ran into it again,” the homeowner says.

Last month, an Albuquerque man told police officers, he took matters into his own hands, after 21-year-old Michael Gonzalez drove into his front yard in the northeast heights. “He drove down the sidewalk while we were chasing him,” the homeowner says.

The homeowner and police caught up with Gonzalez three miles away. Gonzalez told officers he was driving to his girlfriend’s house and said he hadn’t run into anyone or anything that night.

He did admit to officers that he had been drinking, he then failed field sobriety tests. Gonzalez blew more than double the legal limit, so it’s safe to say his claim that he’d only a beer or two was quite an understatement. He was charged with aggravated DWI.