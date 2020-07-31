Homeless man wanted in deadly stabbing

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeless man wanted in a deadly stabbing. Shain Mark is charged with first-degree murder, after the stabbing near Broadway and Indian School back in November, that killed Frank Wilson.

A friend of Wilson’s told police Mark jumped out of the bushes and attacked him. Mark was not charged in the murder until DNA results came back this week.

