Homeless man wanted for downtown shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of shooting a woman in the head. Jeremy Velasquez, 51, is charged with attempted murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend near Third and Coal Wednesday. Velasquez is homeless and is known to travel on a black scooter with no license plate. If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

Latest Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss