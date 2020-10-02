Homeless man wanted for downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of shooting a woman in the head. Jeremy Velasquez, 51, is charged with attempted murder for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend near Third and Coal Wednesday. Velasquez is homeless and is known to travel on a black scooter with no license plate. If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
Latest Crime News
