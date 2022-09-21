SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is accused of making threats to the staff at the Sierra County government building. A criminal complaint states 60-year-old Tommie Rodriguez walked up to the treasurer’s window Tuesday and asked for help claiming he was robbed. Police say he got agitated when they couldn’t do anything for him so he threatened to shoot and kill someone.

According to the complaint, an officer found two knives on him and arrested him. That same officer encountered Rodriguez earlier that morning asking for help and allegedly said he would break the law in order to get it.