Homeless man accused of beating motel worker to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The homeless man accused of beating a motel employee nearly to death will stay behind bars until trial and his attorney is no longer challenging the evidence.

Without admitting guilt, the attorney for Juan Gonzales acknowledged prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward. According to the state, surveillance video shows Gonzales beating the woman at the Days Inn on Central near I-25 last week, then stabbing her with a pair of scissors.

She lived, but sustained severe injuries to her head and neck and was just released from ICU on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Judge Brett Loveless ordered Gonzales to stay locked up until trial.