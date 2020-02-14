Homeless man accused of beating motel worker nearly to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge will decide if a homeless man accused of nearly beating a woman to death should stay locked up next week. Police say surveillance video shows 43-year-old Juan Gonzales getting violent when the manager would not let him stay another night Tuesday at the Days Inn on Central near I-25.

Gonzales is accused of punching the woman, throwing her to the ground, and stomping on her head. Police say he then stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition. When officers caught up with Gonzales, they say he admitted to the attack, telling them he believed he had killed her.

Gonzales has a minor criminal history in New Mexico, but nothing violent according to online records. However, prosecutors say given the horrific nature of this crime, he needs to stay locked up until trial.