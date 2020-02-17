Homeless man accused of beating motel worker appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public will soon find out if the homeless man accused of nearly beating a woman to death will remain behind bars. Juan Gonzales, 43, got violent with a motel manager who would not let him stay another night at Days Inn on I-25 near Central.

Gonzales is accused of punching the woman throwing her to the ground and stomping on her. Police say he also stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

He has a minor criminal history in New Mexico but nothing violent according to online records.

