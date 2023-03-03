HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of stealing a car with two children inside as their mother clung to the hood trying to stop her. She has been sentenced for the crime.

Regina Castillo was charged for stealing a car at an Allsup’s in Hobbs on July 4, 2022. The vehicle had two children inside.

Police chased Castillo. They claimed she eventually dropped off a 6-year-old girl and ditched the car with a baby boy still inside.

In December, Castillo plead to half a dozen charges, including child abuse, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and aggravated fleeing. Last month, a judge sentenced Castillo to nine years and three months in prison.