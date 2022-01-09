Hobbs woman admits putting newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested 18-year-old Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby. Video footage was captured of the incident that happened on Friday.

The Hobbs Police Department confirmed that Avila admitted to throwing her newborn in a dumpster and leaving it there. The baby was found and taken to a nearby hospital – it is in stable condition.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. She will be in Lea County District Court on Monday.