HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car with two young kids inside. Police were called to an Allsup’s Convenience Store just after 8 p.m. Monday night.

According to court documents, a woman told police when she came out of the store, a woman got in the car and took off with her kids still in the car, the victim hopped on top of the car, trying to get her to stop, but was quickly knocked off. As police searched for the vehicle, they received a call saying a six-year-old girl had been dropped off by the same SUV less than a mile away.

A short time later, the car was found abandoned in an alley with the 11-month-old still inside. The suspect, 20-year-old Regina Castillo, was found hiding in a backyard. She was arrested and charged with child abuse, aggravated fleed and more.