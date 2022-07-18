HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Regina Castillo, the Hobbs woman accused of stealing a car with two young kids inside is due in court Monday. Police say Castillo stole a vehicle from an Allsups convenience store with a 6-year-old and an 11-month-old still inside.

According to court documents, a woman told police when she came out of the store, a woman got in her car and took off with her kids still in the car, the victim hopped on top of the car, trying to get her to stop, but was quickly knocked off. As police searched for the vehicle, they received a call saying a six-year-old girl had been dropped off by the same SUV less than a mile away. A short time later, the car was found abandoned in an alley with the 11-month-old still inside. 20-year-old Castillo was found hiding in a backyard where she was arrested.

The state is fighting to keep Castillo behind bars until trial. Her hearing is set for Monday afternoon.