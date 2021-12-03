Hobbs woman, 2 juveniles facing charges after pellet gun shot toward school

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have charged a mother, her child and the child’s friend for a pellet gun shooting at a school. Several people were shot with a pellet gun at Highland Middle School in early November.

Investigators traced the shots to a nearby apartment complex. After reviewing video, 30-year-old Karen Gomez was seen waving a gun around inside the home, and her 12-year-old old son, Angel Rodriquez, and another boy Athan Zamora were seen firing the pellet gun and speaking about shooting people.

Gomez has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of child abuse and contributing to a delinquency of a minor. One of the boys is charged with accessory to aggravated battery and the other boy with aggravated battery and assault. Both boys are 12-years-old.