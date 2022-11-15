NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Avila, the teen accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in Hobbs, will face trial as early as December. The state and Avila’s attorney have a tentative start date of December 19th.
Avilla is facing charges for allegedly putting her newborn baby boy in a dumpster in Hobbs last January during freezing temperatures. People looking through the dumpster heard cries and found the baby; who was already hypothermic, but survived. Tuesday, both sides met in front of a judge. The state said they are ready for trial on December 19th. Avila’s attorney said it’s doubtful they would have to delay, but they have a few more weeks to file an extension if needed.
The baby boy is currently in the care of the father. He says he was unaware Alexis was pregnant.