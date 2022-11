HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested a man accused of being involved in a hit and run. The incident occurred on October 28.

Police said they have arrested Jesus Serrano Rojas, 48, of El Paso, Texas. He is accused of being the driver in a crash that killed 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra. Ybarra was killed at French and Sanger.

Rojas was charged with reckless driving, homicide by vehicle, and accidents involving death or personal injuries.