HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department may have your stolen bike. The department says it’s seen an increase in bicycles coming in as evidence in cases.
Anyone who can submit a picture of their bike or give its serial number can reclaim it. Bikes not claimed will be donated to local nonprofits.