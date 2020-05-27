Hobbs Police looking for porch thief

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police are asking for help finding a porch pirate who stole $1,700 worth of packages. Police report that on Sunday, May 10, several packages were stolen from a porch on the 600 block of west Vista CT.

Authorities say that the unknown suspect left the area on a bicycle. However, the bike is too far from the camera to see any identifying information.

The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public to help identify the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call Hobbs Police at 575-397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

