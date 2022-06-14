HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is investigating two separate deaths. In one incident a 55-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. In the other incident a unidentified man was found dead.

On June 12, Hobbs police responded to the 1000 block of West Berry to reports of a woman who had been shot in the chest. The woman was identified as 55-year-old Melinda Heckard. She was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital and then later transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Officials say Heckard died from her injuries at the hospital. Hobbs Police are investigating the death and asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005

In a separate incident on June 12, Hobbs Police responded to the area near the 3900 block of West Millen to a man laying in a field near the road. Witnesses told officers they saw the man as they were driving. They say they got out to check on the man and he appeared to be dead. Hobbs police have launched an investigation into the death. The victim has not been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005