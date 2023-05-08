HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are looking for juveniles suspected of hurling rocks around the 1400 block of West Princess Jeanne. Officials are asking for community help with information about the incident.

Police said on Saturday, May 6, juveniles in a silver Dodge Avenger drove around the neighborhood throwing rocks. Law enforcement said they also drove around the 1000 block of South Elm on Sunday, causing damage to local property.

“We are asking the citizens of Hobbs to assist us in the identification of this vehicle and its occupants,” the police said in a press release. “All citizens should be on the lookout for any more of this criminal activity and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”

Hobbs police are asking people to contact (575) 397-9265 if they have any information about the incidents. You can also call Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 to make a report.