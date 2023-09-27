HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is investigating the death of 19-year-old Brennon Smith on Monday night. Officers responded to a crash on West Copper Ave. near Mills Elementary School just after 6:45 p.m. because of a vehicle crash. Witnesses told dispatch they heard a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found Smith in a silver pickup and had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or to contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.