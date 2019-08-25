Hobbs Police investigate shooting that kills 3, injures 4

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)- The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have following a fatal shooting that killed three people and injured four others early Sunday.

Hobbs Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of E. Bond Street at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday, August 25 in reference to a loud party call with shots fired. Officers found a total of seven gunshot victims at the scene.

Police say three victims sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. Those individuals were identified by Hobbs Police Department as 18-year-old Khalil Carter of Hobbs, 24-year-old Kristal Avena of Hobbs, and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. of Washington D.C.

Four victims were transported to the Lea Regional Medical Center. Those people were identified as 21-year-old Michael Major of Florida, 20-year-old Turon Windham of Chicago, IL, 23-year-old Rontrell Hills of Louisiana, and 20-year-old Jasmine Stansell of Amarillo, Texas.

Authorities say from LRMC, Major was treated and released while the remaining three victims were flown to hospitals in Lubbock, Texas and are currently being treated for their injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Hobbs Police says they are also accepting private messages through their Facebook page which will remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation. KRQE News 13 will update as information becomes available.