HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department has a lot of work on their hands. “We’re pretty busy and we have a heavy case load, especially with our criminal investigations division,” said Reanna Alarcon, the Hobbs Police Department’s Public Information Officer said.

That’s why for the first time they’re looking to hire a Civilian Investigator. “What they’ll be doing is typing up search warrants, kind of doing those phone calls and pursing investigative leads on low-priority cases,” said Alarcon.

Ultimately, they hope to help take some of the burden off of their sworn officers. “I think that having a civilian position can kind of take over more of the time-consuming roles that take up a lot of our investigators time,” Alarcon said.

Hobbs Police is joining other departments across the country and even the state, like the Albuquerque Police Department. APD unveiled a shift this year in how it deals with fatal car crash investigations by bringing in civilian experts to stay at the scene while officers move on to other calls.

“A new kind of era of policing. I think it’s a great thing, I think it’s a way for our community to get involved and be apart of something without having to do the pressure of the police academy and all those things but still be able to do some of the police work,” Alarcon said.

Right now, they’re looking to hire one Civilian Investigator, but the department says there’s already talk of adding more positions in the future. After taking to social media, HPD says within hours they’ve had a lot of positive feedback and even a few applications.

You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Hourly pay starts from $22.54 to $25.92 depending on experience. If interested, apply HERE.