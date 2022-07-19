HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – More details have emerged about the night police say a Hobbs woman stole a car with two kids inside. Their mother testified in court on Monday about how she clung to the hood in a desperate attempt to get the driver to stop.

During the hearing, Melody Maldonado testified she quickly ran into an Allsup’s in Hobbs on the Fourth of July, but as she was walking out of the store, she unlocked the doors to her car, and a woman she had never seen before hopped in.

Maldonado then jumped onto her Hyundai Santa Fe hood to try and stop her. Surveillance video from that night showed it all play out. “I banged on the window, and I told her that my kids were in the car, and I was pointing to the backseat, and she proceeded to speed off,” Maldonado said.

Now with a broken foot, Maldonado told the court she got up and ran back to the store looking for help. A short time later, an officer spotted the SUV and gave chase through neighborhoods full of people celebrating the holiday.

Officers testified that the suspect, Regina Castillo eventually dropped off the six-year-old girl and then ditched the car altogether with the baby boy still inside. The state then asked Judge Mark Sanchez to hold Castillo behind bars until trial, but her attorney argued she regretted her actions; but Judge Sanchez called her behavior erratic and dangerous and ordered her held.

“She may not have known that the children were inside at first… but she did act violently when the mother tried to get her attention, get her to stop,” Sanchez said.

Castillo is charged with child abuse, aggravated fleeing, and more. She also faces charges in two separate cases from last year, including forgery, resisting arrest, and DWI.