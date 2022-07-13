HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in Hobbs. Mary Johnson and her son Bruce were found with stab wounds at a home on North Dal Paso over the weekend. Bruce died at the hospital but not before telling Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies that his mother was responsible. Mary Johnson survived with what deputies say were self-inflicted stab wounds.

The boy’s father told investigators he and his son moved to Hobbs from Oklahoma to get away from Mary who was abusing the boy. She eventually moved to Hobbs to spend time with him before their divorce went through. She has been charged with first-degree murder.