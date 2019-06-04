Hobbs mom accused in death of 1-month-old son

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Querida Padilla

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) - A Hobbs woman has been arrested for the death of her 1-month-old son.

Querida Padilla was charged last week after OMI declared the child's death as a homicide. An autopsy found the child had signs of trauma to his head and neck.

When police first questioned Padilla she claimed she had no idea how the child was injured and was left in the care of her 18-year-old boyfriend.

Text messages between the boyfriend and his mother indicate he was given the child to care for after he was already injured.