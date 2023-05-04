HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man turned himself into authorities Tuesday night in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash. Gabriel Ortiz Espino, 39, told Hobbs police he had been involved in an accident on May 1 at the intersection of Marland and Broadway and felt that he had “hit somebody or something.”

After speaking with police, an arrest warrant was made for Espino charging him with accidents involving death or personal injuries – a third-degree felony, and tampering with evidence – a fourth-degree felony.

Espino was arrested and booked into the Hobbs City Jail. He is now at the Lea County Detention Center. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.