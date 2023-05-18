HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Officers responded to the Walmart at 3800 N. Lovington Hwy. to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene the found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Hobbs police say Ruiz was taken to the Covenant Hobbs Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation shows the suspect and victim may have known each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence. Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobbs police at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.