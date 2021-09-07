Hobbs man sentenced to prison for numerous federal firearms violations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. Ruben Flores, 41, pleaded guilty on April 23 and was sentenced on Sept. 2.
According to court records in July of 2019, law enforcement was responding to shots fired in Hobbs. Officers located Flores in his car while holding a rifle on his lap.
Flores had also previously been convicted of felonies including forgery, trafficking a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, battery on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm or explosive device by a felon. Once he is released from prison, Flores will be subject to three years of supervised release.