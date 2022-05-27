ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday on child pornography charges. Matthew Lee Dale Taylor, 31, faces 25 to 30 years in prison for transporting child pornography, possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, and being a registered sex offender committing a felony offense involving a minor.

Taylor was previously convicted back in 2017 for possession of a visual medium of the sexual exploitation of children, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

According to Wednesday’s plea agreement, on July 14, 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from the file hosting service Dropbox, identifying videos depicting what was believed to be child pornography. Court documents say on that date, Taylor uploaded 51 videos containing child pornography to a Dropbox account he created.

In Taylor’s plea, he acknowledged he knew the videos included children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Taylor will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled. His prison sentence will be followed with supervised release for the rest of his life.