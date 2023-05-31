HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at just after 10:30 a.m., Hobbs Police Department Officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of Broadway and Grimes. 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales was found on the scene and had been shot. Morales was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to the investigation, Morales was riding as a passenger in a vehicle and was being followed by 27-year-old Jose Muro in another car. Police obtained a warrant for Muro’s arrest, and on June 19, El Paso County deputies were able to locate him. Muro attempted to evade deputies but was taken into custody. He has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond.