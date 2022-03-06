HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car worth more than $78,000 and then robbing a dollar store. On Thursday night, Hobbs Police officers responded to a car dealership after they say Andrew Simpson stole the keys to possibly three vehicles, including a red Chevy Corvette.

Around the same time, officers responded to a Dollar General where Simpson entered the store with a child and tried to buy items using a verbal EBT card number. He became angry when the clerk couldn’t accept the number, lunged at the clerk, and then grabbed the items and left the store.

Surveillance video at the Dollar General shows that Simpson was seen leaving in the red Corvette that had been stolen. He has been charged with three felonies including burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.