Hobbs man charged with property damage over repo incident

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is accused of damaging the truck that came to repossess his SUV. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says the repo company went to seize Carlos Cabanas’ Cadillac Escalade on Saturday because he missed payments.
When Cabanas noticed, deputies say he tried to drive the Escalade off of the truck’s boom lift but failed. Cabanas then reportedly threw a rock at the truck and smashed the lift’s hydraulic line with a hammer. Deputies say he caused $1,300 in damage.
