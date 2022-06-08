HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police arrested Seth Alvarado after they say he broke into a restaurant. Officers were sent just after 2 a.m. on June 4 to Tia Juana’s Restaurant in reference to an alarm. They say they didn’t find anyone inside but after searching surveillance cameras, they saw Alvarado using a shovel to break in. They say he was then seen breaking a computer monitor and grabbing several bottles of alcohol before leaving.

Alvarado was charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000 and breaking and entering. He has since been on a $5,000 unsecured bond.