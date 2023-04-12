HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A concerned mother led Hobbs police to a man who allegedly used Snapchat to request sex from a 14-year-old. The police arrested the suspect on Tuesday, April 11.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Jerry Wayne Chadwell promised to give the teen cannabis vape pens in exchange for sex. The teen’s mother learned about the texts and brought the teen’s phone to the Hobbs Police Department. Hobbs police said the teen identified Chadwell in a photo lineup.

The police charged Chadwell with multiple counts of felony child solicitation. Police said he’s now being held in the Lea County Detention Center.