Hobbs man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend, shooting girl

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and shooting her two-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. It happened at an apartment complex on East Broadway last month.

Police say the woman’s other child, a one-year-old boy, went to a neighbor for help after the shooting. When they went inside they found Celina Maldonado dead, her two-year-old daughter with a gunshot wound to the face but still conscious and alert, and Steven Samreth with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head but still alive.

The criminal complaint did not reveal a motive but Maldonado’s family says Samreth was extremely jealous. Police say Samreth will be taken to jail once released from the hospital. The autopsy revealed Maldonado was four or five months pregnant.