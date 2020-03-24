Hobbs man accused of murder after suicide story did not add up

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is charged with murder after a story about suicide didn’t add up.

Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home near College and Grimes on Sunday in response to a reprted suicide. Deputies report that a male subject with a gunshot wound was seen in a bedroom of the home.

Christopher Matthews, 36, was transported to Lea Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators processed the scene of the incident and later interviewed four residents who lived in the home.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Jimmy Griffin Jr. gave inconsistent and conflicting information regarding his actions at the time of the incident. His statements also were inconsistent with evidence that was located in the bedroom of the home.

Griffin was arrested and charged with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Lea County Detention Center where he waits to see a magistrate judge.

Investigators have not said how Griffin and Matthews knew each other.

