Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Hobbs man accused of murder after suicide story did not add up

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is charged with murder after a story about suicide didn’t add up.

Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home near College and Grimes on Sunday in response to a reprted suicide. Deputies report that a male subject with a gunshot wound was seen in a bedroom of the home.

Christopher Matthews, 36, was transported to Lea Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators processed the scene of the incident and later interviewed four residents who lived in the home.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Jimmy Griffin Jr. gave inconsistent and conflicting information regarding his actions at the time of the incident. His statements also were inconsistent with evidence that was located in the bedroom of the home.

Griffin was arrested and charged with an open count of murder. He was booked into the Lea County Detention Center where he waits to see a magistrate judge.

Investigators have not said how Griffin and Matthews knew each other.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞