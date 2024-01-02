HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they arrested 40-year-old Michael Pineda after he refused to stop at a DWI checkpoint. According to NMSP, on December 28, Pineda approached a checkpoint driving at a high rate of speed. They say he sped through the checkpoint and a chase was started topping 100 miles per hour.

Police deployed spike strips and one officer performed a PIT maneuver finally getting him to stop. Officers say he did poorly on field sobriety tests.

Pineda was charged with aggravated DWI, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting evading an officer, and battery upon a peace officer.